Haddam Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate gingerbread houses

Bring some Christmas magic to your home with a classic holiday tradition: gingerbread houses!
Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano and Student Emily Bagnoli from Haddam-Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate with royal icing.
Ginger Breadhouse Ingredients
7 ½ cups all purpose flour
3 teaspoon cinnamon
3 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoon ginger
1 ½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ cups granulated sugar
Mix all the above and place in kitchen aid mixer
1 cup molasses – bring to boil on stove top
6 ¾ oz. brown sugar
12 oz. butter
Add to Molasses after boils (melt butter and brown sugar)
Mix in with dry mixture
3 eggs
Once you combine the two mixtures add in eggs one at a time
Roll out dough onto a sheet pan with parchment paper ½ inch thick. Cut out house shapes in dough (do not remove any excess dough) Bake dough at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until dough starts to brown a little. (Firms up) (hard cookie) When dough comes out of the oven re-cut out shapes and let cool. Remove excess dough when gingerbread has cooled!!!!
Do not cover gingerbread let it sit out and stiffen up!!!
Royal Icing Ingredients
8 egg whites
3 pounds (12 cups) confectionary sugar
2 teaspoon cream of tarter
1 teaspoon real lemon juice
Royal Incing Instructions
- Combine all ingredients until completely mixed
- Always keep icing well covered and refrigerated when not in use