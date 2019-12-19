Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Haddam Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate gingerbread houses

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

Bring some Christmas magic to your home with a classic holiday tradition: gingerbread houses!

Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano and Student Emily Bagnoli from Haddam-Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate with royal icing.

Ginger Breadhouse Ingredients

7 ½ cups all purpose flour

3 teaspoon cinnamon

3 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoon ginger

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cups granulated sugar

Mix all the above and place in kitchen aid mixer

1 cup molasses – bring to boil on stove top

6 ¾ oz. brown sugar

12 oz. butter

Add to Molasses after boils (melt butter and brown sugar)

Mix in with dry mixture

3 eggs

Once you combine the two mixtures add in eggs one at a time

Roll out dough onto a sheet pan with parchment paper ½ inch thick. Cut out house shapes in dough (do not remove any excess dough) Bake dough at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until dough starts to brown a little. (Firms up) (hard cookie) When dough comes out of the oven re-cut out shapes and let cool. Remove excess dough when gingerbread has cooled!!!!

Do not cover gingerbread let it sit out and stiffen up!!!

Royal Icing Ingredients

8 egg whites

3 pounds (12 cups) confectionary sugar

2 teaspoon cream of tarter

1 teaspoon real lemon juice

Royal Incing Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients until completely mixed
  2. Always keep icing well covered and refrigerated when not in use

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.