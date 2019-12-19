Haddam Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate gingerbread houses

Bring some Christmas magic to your home with a classic holiday tradition: gingerbread houses!

Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano and Student Emily Bagnoli from Haddam-Killingworth High School shows us how to decorate with royal icing.

Ginger Breadhouse Ingredients

7 ½ cups all purpose flour

3 teaspoon cinnamon

3 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoon ginger

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cups granulated sugar

Mix all the above and place in kitchen aid mixer

1 cup molasses – bring to boil on stove top

6 ¾ oz. brown sugar

12 oz. butter

Add to Molasses after boils (melt butter and brown sugar)

Mix in with dry mixture

3 eggs

Once you combine the two mixtures add in eggs one at a time

Roll out dough onto a sheet pan with parchment paper ½ inch thick. Cut out house shapes in dough (do not remove any excess dough) Bake dough at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until dough starts to brown a little. (Firms up) (hard cookie) When dough comes out of the oven re-cut out shapes and let cool. Remove excess dough when gingerbread has cooled!!!!

Do not cover gingerbread let it sit out and stiffen up!!!

Royal Icing Ingredients

8 egg whites

3 pounds (12 cups) confectionary sugar

2 teaspoon cream of tarter

1 teaspoon real lemon juice

Royal Incing Instructions