TPIU or “The Patient Is u foundation” is a non-profit encouraging human communication in health care.

It’s upcoming HALO Awards Gala Dinner honors medical professionals who treat their patients like family.

Executive Director Dr. Michael Crain along with Carol Loehmann gives us an overview of TPIU.

You can be a part of the upcoming gala on Tuesday, October 15 at Anthony’s Ocean View on Lighthouse Road in New Haven at 6:00 p.m.