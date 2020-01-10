1  of  2
Harte Infiniti Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Christina Alexander

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Harte Infiniti has been serving Connecticut drivers for more than 30 years. Today, they are being celebrated for their tradition of honesty and integrity.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the awards ceremony happening in Hartford with the latest.

In addition to their award-winning auto service, they take pride in giving back. They have supported the Connecticut Alzheimer’s Association, toys for tots, and other local causes. It is this that led to today’s recognition, which concluded with a 30 year service plaque presentation.

