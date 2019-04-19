CT STYLE

Hartford Dancer Carlos Laboy shows Ryan ans Teresa some moves

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hartford man is proving your dance career can start at any age. Dancer Carlos Laboy going to compete on the international stage in a few weeks.

Laboy won first place at the International Grand Prix in Vienna, Austria. He will travel to Europe to compete at the International Dance Open in Croatia, Zagreb.

 

