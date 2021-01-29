Hartford HealthCare Celebrates ‘Better than Normal’ Special

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend, you will not want to miss ‘Better than Normal’, a special broadcast right here on WTNH at 7 pm on Saturday.
This television program will take us behind the scenes, and at the same time, raise money for health equity.
Joining us now to talk about the special—and the goal- is Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.
The following questions are covered:
- Why is it important to do something- even though you could not host the black and red like usual?
- What are you raising money for this year?
- What are some of the biggest lessons learned?
To donate, click here.
To learn more, click here.