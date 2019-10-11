Hartford’s first annual Fringe Theatre to debut

(WTNH)– Hartford’s first annual celebration of Fringe Theatre, dance, music and comedy is debuting next week.

It’s the Hartford Fringe Festival at the Carriage House Theatre.

Artist Director and Founder Jeffrey Kagan-McCann joined CT Style to tell us what people can expect from the festival and about the performers in the video above.

This 10-day long festival is October 17-26, 2019 at the Carriage House Theatre at 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

For more information, you can head over to HartfordFringeFestival.org.