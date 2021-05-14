Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: Doctor On Demand and philanthropy work in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Connecticut’s only not-for-profit health insurer expands telehealth options in Connecticut.

“We’re innovative. We’re always working to introduce new plan enhancements, new cost-saving measures, and new solutions to meet changing health care needs.”

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Doctor On Demand announced the launch of Virtual ChoiceSM, a unique plan that allows adult family members over the age of 19 to have a choice of how they receive primary care – virtually or in-person. The new plan will be available to large employers (51+ subscribers) in Connecticut, starting in September. Virtual ChoiceSM is the newest virtual primary care plan offered by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Connecticut, next to SimplyVirtualSM which debuted in January 2021.

Virtual ChoiceSM plan members will have 24/7 access to primary care physicians (PCP) through virtual visits with Doctor On Demand. Members will have the flexibility to receive virtual visits from anywhere in the world, finding providers through the Doctor On Demand website or app, with a lower PCP visit cost-sharing than in-person offerings. Once a member chooses a Doctor On Demand virtual PCP, all visits with their PCP take place virtually through video and voice communication via their smartphone, tablet or computer — allowing real-time interaction between the patient and provider.

Members can also choose traditional office-based care and have in-person visits with their PCP. These members will choose a PCP from Harvard Pilgrim’s expansive New England HMO provider network and receive office-based care.

They’re local, live and work in New England. They offer a broad national reach, too and custom designed our plans and services based on their local and national knowledge.

Connecticut’s only not-for-profit health insurer. Reinvesting their earnings into enhancing the services they offer. “Our goal is to improve the quality and value of health care for the people and communities we serve. And we feel strongly about giving back to our community.”

To learn more visit, www.harvardpilgrim.org/CT.