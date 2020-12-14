Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is now available in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now is the time to be thinking about health care for next year!

Here from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is VP of Connecticut Paul Bartosic.

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and across the nation. A leading not-for-profit health plan, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health. Operating in CT since 2014, known for our outstanding clinical quality, robust provider network, and top-notch customer service.

They currently offer health plans to all size Connecticut businesses — and are proud of their innovative approach to increasing access to high quality care for all our members.

