Harvard Pilgrim Health Care shares new virtual PCP health plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has really shined a light on telehealth. Telehealth is a benefit offered at Harvard Pilgrim for several years, but the pandemic has really increased its utilization.

As an example, earlier this year – between February and April – we saw an over 6,000% increase in our Connecticut members using telehealth. Telehealth has been a critical resource for our members who are not comfortable seeing a doctor in-person for routine care, especially those with underlying medical conditions or those over the age of 60.

Telehealth has been a critical resource for those who cannot make it in to see their doctor in person. Post COVID-19, telemedicine will remain an important part of the health care model.

SimplyVirtual is a new plan we are offering exclusively in Connecticut:

Harvard Pilgrim has partnered with Doctor On Demand to offer this plan to our eligible members

SimplyVirtual allows members to access primary care visits with their providers from wherever they are, completely virtually

SimplyVirtual plan members will be able to engage with PCPs and a dedicated care team through video, voice, and in-app messaging 24/7 via the Doctor on Demand digital platform on their smartphone or computer.

Preventive health, chronic care management, urgent care and integrated behavioral health are all provided through a seamless, virtual experience for patients.

Connecticut employers can offer the plan to their employees, and large employers of over 50 employees are eligible for the SimplyVirtual plan

For more information on how we can help you, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org or call (888) 888-4742.