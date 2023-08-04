Groton, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sunday, Fitch High School in Groton was overflowing with bikers supporting the 15th annual Babies Heart Run.

John Haymond of the Haymond Law Firm sponsors this event, that’s focused on helping families with newborns and children in the hospital. It’s all part of the firm’s 2 Wheels on the Road campaign.

“Everyone’s here to help support children in neonatal and intensive care units,” Attorney John Haymond said. “The motorcycle community is always putting their hands out in support of charities throughout the northeast.”

President and co-founder of the Babies Heart Run, Nina Bills said the event first began in 2009.

“We started it after we had our first born over here. She was born with a heart condition and we found ourselves in a very difficult situation mainly because we didn’t qualify for any assistance because of our income and what we made,” Bills said.

With unwavering support from the motorcycle community and sponsors, the Babies Heart Run has donated more than $100,000 to families in need.

“It’s a great cause and we’re so thankful to just have been able to build it and you know make it what it is,” Bills said.

To learn more about the 2 Wheels on the Road campaign and upcoming rides, click here.