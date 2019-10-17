Haymond 2 Wheels on the Road: Wicked in Pink Motorcycle Run

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WTNH)– It’s breast cancer awareness month, and motorcyclists from all over New England are doing their part to effect change.

Haymond Law is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s Wicked in Pink Motorcycle Run where one hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit cancer patients in financial need at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center. It’s all done with passion, and of course, lots of pink.



CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the 7th Annual run. To learn more about 2 Wheels on The Road, click here.

