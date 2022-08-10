Groton, CT (WTNH) – As part of its “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, The Haymond Law Firm recently sponsored a motorcycle event in Groton, CT called the 14th Annual Baby’s Heart Run, which raised funds for babies and children in neonatal intensive care, as well as in pediatric care.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm about this important cause.

John said that, despite the intense heat, hundreds of bikes, with people both young and old, showed up to support this worthwhile event. He was very happy with the turnout.

John is a motorcyclist himself, and the motorcycle community is very important to him. He has worked and ridden alongside them for many years and he knows firsthand that they are sincere and giving individuals with charity in their hearts. Unfortunately, many outsiders don’t think of motorcyclists that way, because they make judgements based on outward appearance.

The 2 Wheels Baby’s Heart Run is sponsored by the Haymond Law Firm, and promoted by a woman named Nina Bills, who John has worked with over the past 14 years. Together, they have worked to fundraise for children in neonatal intensive and pediatric intensive care, which John feels is a truly meaningful gift.

The Haymond Law Firm has given back to the Motorcycle Community by creating a social media platform on Facebook called 2 Wheels on the Road. It’s a place for motorcyclists to communicate with one another, talk about issues or problems and events or a place to sell or buy equipment.

John wants people to know about the next 2 Wheels event, which is the CT United Ride taking place in Westport, CT on September 11th.

Learn more at www.babysheartrun.org and www.haymondlaw.com.