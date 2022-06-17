PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Serving those who served us. As part of it’s “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, The Haymond Law Firm recently sponsored a motorcycle event in Plainfield that raised funds for veterans in need.

“The Haymond Law Firm is so very proud of sponsoring this event for needy veterans and homeless veterans,” said Attorney John Haymond. “We’ve raised, over the years, hundreds of thousands of dollars on behalf of these veterans and it gives me great pleasure to be able to give back to the veteran community.”

Hundreds of bikers gathered at the VFW Post 5446 to show support for our country’s bravest.

“I think nowadays it’s really tough because veterans really struggle in a lot of different ways with mental health and housing and things like that. As Americans, you know we want to do our part want to be good, civic people and help them out in any way we can,” explained Daniel Martin, chairman of the nonprofit ‘A Reason to Ride’ which helps vets with housing, utility bills, and more.

