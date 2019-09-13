Haymond Law 2 Wheels on the Road Connecticut United Ride

Every year thousands of people come together for the “Connecticut United Ride.”

It is to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th – and raise money for a great cause.

Haymond Law is proud to be a sponsor of Connecticut’s largest September 11 remembrance event and, this year’s rally and motorcycle ride had extra special meaning.

CT Style’s Lisa Carberg was there as bikers rolled in one after another – for the annual Connecticut “United Ride” – to once again honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

With Attorney John Haymond, CT style got a look at how dedicated and patriotic these participants are, with red white and blue everywhere. They’re also “raising money” – to support CT’s first responders and the United Way.

The CT state firefighters’ pipes and drums opened the moving ceremony.

The two thousand plus participants enjoyed patriotic and iconic sounds.

The event also honored this special and brave first responder – New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff who survived being shot while intervening in a shooting in August.

