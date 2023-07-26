Southington, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of motorcyclists gathererd at the Cadillac Ranch in Southington to enjoy good music, good company and support a good cause. The event raised awareness for Melanoma.

The Haymond Law Firm sponsored the event as part of the firm’s 2 Wheels on the Road Campaign. Raising awareness for Melanoma hits close to home for the owner of the Haymond Law Firm, Attorney John Haymond.

“Someone very close to me discovered this dark dark mark on my leg. I went to the doctor that same day, had it removed and diagnosed with what’s called malignant Melanoma. I was pretty frightened at the time, but luckily everything turned out okay,” he said.

Haymond says the motorcycle community is always ready to show support for charitable causes.

“I adore the community and have been a member of the community for about 40 years and they’re a charitable group of people. They’re always giving and digging into their pockets to promote charitable events day in and day out,” he said.

