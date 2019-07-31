Haymond Law 2 Wheels on the Road supports motorcycle history

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Haymond Law’s 2 Wheels on the Road campaign was on hand to support the Motorcycle Mania event at the New England Motorcycle Museum in Rockville, Connecticut. Hundreds of bikers turned out to enjoy the event which featured live music.

The museum’s founder and owner Ken Kaplan spent eight years and millions of dollars restoring the old textile mill and amassing a collection of hundreds of motorcycles. The museum is a non-profit that Haymond Law is proud to support.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out today it’s been eight years of blood, sweat, and tears working on this place and to have the motorcycle community come out like this is awesome” says Kaplan.

Attorney John Haymond was on hand to meet and greet the many members of the motorcycle community that he has come to know by name. “Virtually every weekend I personally attend these events in support of my brothers and sisters in my motorcycle community. They’re the ones who make these events a great success” says Haymond.