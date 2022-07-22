CHICOPEE, Mass. (WTNH) — As part of it’s “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, the Haymond Law Firm sponsored the ‘Breathe Free Ride Hard’ charity motorcycle run this past weekend. The annual event raises funds for Cystic Fibrosis research.

“This is a very important event to us not only to support the first female sponsors, but Cystic Fibrosis,” says Attorney John Haymond. “It’s a debilitating disease and it’s something that we’re all looking to find a cure for.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us there!