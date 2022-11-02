SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WTNH)–Recently, the Haymond Law Firm was a proud sponsor of the 10th Annual ‘Wicked in Pink’ motorcycle run. Money raised at the event benefits cancer patients and their families battling the disease.

The ride was started by Bob Alves, a cancer survivor.

“We started this in 2013 after my cancer battle to pay it forward to the hospital and the cancer center–Sister Caritas Cancer Center– that took care of me and got me cancer free–10 years,” he explained.

Over a thousand motorcyclists gathered in Southwick, Massachusetts for the cause– including event sponsor Attroney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“We support all causes but in particular, this is such a prevalent disease amongst women,” said Haymond. “It’s ever so important that everyone come out and help raise funds to eradicate this awful disease.”

Haymond Law’s ‘2 Wheels on the Road’ campaign supports many causes each year.

Haymond credits their success to the generosity of the motorcycle community.

“What you see universally is that motorcyclists dig into their pockets in support of charitable causes,” he explained.

