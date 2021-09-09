Middlesex Health: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, feeling isolated, or socially disconnected from others, is common. It is also a risk for suicide.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Middlesex Health encourages you to take this opportunity to learn suicide warning sides and to reach out to your friends and loved ones, encouraging them to get help when needed. Also, if you’ve been directly impacted by suicide, know that there is help available for you too.

Suicide can impact anyone — from those who appear to have a lot of worries to those who are seemingly happy and appear to have everything. No one sign specifically indicates an intent for suicide. However, warning signs may include:

Withdrawing from usual activities

Saying they feel they are a burden on others

Making comments about suicide or that they would be better off dead

Some individuals are at greater risk for suicide. General risk factors include:

A history of prior suicide attempts

Depression

A history of bipolar disorder

A history of substance abuse, particularly alcohol

Age (If you are older than 55 and younger than 25, you are at greater risk.)

Gender (Men more commonly die from suicide due to using more lethal means, but women are more likely to attempt suicide.)

Divorce

A family history of suicide

A history of trauma/post-traumatic stress disorder

While having a history of prior suicide attempts is a risk factor, not having a prior history doesn’t decrease your risk.

If you are concerned about a loved one, ask them about suicide and listen to their response. This will not increase the risk of suicide. That is a misconception.

You can also encourage them to seek professional help, which includes outpatient mental health treatment. If you are concerned that the person is an acute risk for suicide, go to the nearest emergency department.

If guns are in their home, remove them. This has been shown to reduce suicide. Your local police department can help by taking temporary custody of any guns while a person is receiving psychiatric treatment.

For information about services and resources at Middlesex Health, visit MiddlesexHealth.org. If you have any questions specifically about Together We Heal, call Ken DiCapua at 860-358-3426.

If you need immediate assistance for you or a loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.