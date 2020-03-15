Middlesex Health using artificial intelligence – making patients more comfortable

Middletown, Conn. (WTNH) Middlesex Health is the first healthcare system in the northeast to use artificial intelligence-powered software to

Improve PET scans for patients. Typically a PET, or positron emission tomography scan, would take 24 minutes or longer. The tests are frequently done on

Cancer patients to see if treatments are working or whether cancer has spread to other areas of the body.

Middlesex Health radiologist Ravi Jain says laying on the PET scan and holding their arms up is not always easy for those who may be undergoing

Cancer treatments. “They are very uncomfortable, even before they get on the scanner table and certainly to lie there for twenty four minutes without being able to move is very difficult for them,” says Jain.

The artificial intelligence-powered software allows Middlesex Health patients to undergo a PET scan in just six minutes with the same results according to

Dr. Jain. “There is no sacrifice of quality, but the patients are much happier because they only have to lie there for six minutes,” Jain says.

The technology is only available at the Middlesex Health location at 540 Saybrook Road in Middletown, which is not the main hospital facility

Location. It is located in the cancer center outpatient area which has plenty of parking and easy access for patients.