Help support local non-profits through The Great Give 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Great Give 2021 is on May 4-5, this is Greater New Haven’s online community-wide giving event to support local nonprofits.

As our community slowly emerges from the pandemic, there is still a long way to go, including for organizations in the nonprofit sector – some facing existential threats.

Many have had to use resources for unanticipated unbudgeted expenses such as providing PPE for staff, technology and equipment purchases, lost revenue from ticket sales and cancelled events.

The Great Give is a way to help these nonprofits recover from the pandemic stronger – and to be best equipped to help residents in the region do the same.

