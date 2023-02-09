New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease are all serious medical conditions that often result in one common symptom, Erectile Dysfunction.

In this Health Update segment, our guest talks about an issue many men face. It can be a sensitive topic, but there are certainly solutions out there.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spokewith Katie Harward from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, who discussed their solution to treating E.D., and the risky conditions that may be the source of the problem.

Katie said, “When you deal with these complications, you have plaque buildup and the narrowing of blood vessels. So over time, the blood vessels just kind of shrivel up. And then when you have these diseases, it kind of comes closer to narrowing faster.”



“What we do at Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, is that we have a breakthrough treatment called Acoustic Wave Therapy. It’s no pain, no injections, and no downtime. But what it does, is it re-opens those blood vessels for you. So, we are treating the root cause of the E.D.”

After an assessment and exam from a doctor, you undergo a series of these non-invasive treatments, which may help repair existing blood vessels to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.

Watch this interview to learn more about this innovative procedure, as Katie answers the following questions:

What are some of the risks in the traditional methods of treatment when a man is living with these conditions?

Have there been any studies done on your non-invasive procedure?

Is there anything to be concerned about during these procedures?

Is there any pain or discomfort?

What about side effects?

How much time does the procedure take?

How many treatments would I need to get?

Is there any downtime after each treatment?

