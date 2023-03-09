New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Hidden Creek Medical Clinic offers a non-invasive approach to treating Erectile Dysfunction, a common condition in men, without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments can help treat this condition.

In this Health Update segment, our guest talks about how anxiety, depression and stress are all psychological conditions that can lead to more physical issues, especially in men.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spokewith Katie Harward from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, who discussed Acoustic Wave Therapy, their breakthrough solution to treating E.D., and how it can help by getting to the root cause of the problem.

Watch this interview to learn more about this innovative procedure, as Katie answers the following questions:

For men, specifically, what can things like stress and depression due to their

physical health?

This topic can be somewhat embarrassing for many people to talk about, even with a physician. What are some of the things that you do at our clinic for patients to make them feel a little more comfortable discussing something so sensitive?

How is this treatment less invasive than other things available right now, such as surgery or injections?

How long does this treatment usually take?

Is the treatment painful at all?

Is there any “downtime” involved?

