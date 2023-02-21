New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Hidden Creek Medical Clinic offers a non-invasive approach to treating Erectile Dysfunction, a common condition in men, without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments can help treat this condition.

In this Health Update segment, our guest talks about what to expect with this new and noninvasive approach to treatment.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spokewith Mark Kramer from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, who discussed Acoustic Wave Therapy, their breakthrough solution to treating E.D., and how it can help by getting to the root cause of the problem.

Watch this interview to learn more about this innovative procedure, as Mark answers the following questions:

Why is this treatment such a great alternative to pills, that don’t always work?

How does it work?

Would you consider the wave length device that you use to be invasive?

Is there any pain involved?

How quickly will patients experience results?

How long does a typical treatment take, and how many treatments in total?

Is this treatment covered under Medical Insurance plans?

Is Hidden Creek doing any sort of a promotion right now, for men who are considering visiting the clinic?

