New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – At some point in their lives, most people struggle with some degree of anxiety, depression, and stress. It can affect people in a variety of different ways. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Andrew Reinert from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, about men’s health, and how both physical and emotional well-being are tied together.

Often, these difficult psychological issues can lead to more physical issues, such as sleep disorders, addiction, heart disease and even Erectile Dysfunction. E.D. affects men much more broadly than just in their intimate moments in life. It can affect their confidence, and overall mental well-being.

Hidden Creek Medical Clinic recently opened a location in Bloomfield, CT. The Clinic offers a non-invasive approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments may help repair existing blood vessels, to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.

In this interview, Andrew talks about the emotional struggles patients often have because of their Erectile Dysfunction, and he answers the following questions:

Talking about E.D. can be embarrassing, event with a physician. What are some of the things you do for your patients to make them a bit more comfortable talking about something so sensitive?

How is this treatment less invasive compared to other methods such as surgery or injections?

Do the treatments take a long time? How long should men anticipate

the treatment taking?

the treatment taking? Is Hidden Creek doing any sort of a promotion right now for men who are considering visiting the clinic?

If you think you might be a good fit for this procedure, Hidden Creek Medical Clinic has a special promotion going on right now. Call them now for a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and receive as special gift. A $650 value – FREE. Call 959-221-7000.



For more information, visit www.hiddencreekmedicalclinic.com.