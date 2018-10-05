Home Depot: Save A Life Saturday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - October is Fire Safety month and joining us today is Matt Hyatt, Store Manager, of Home Depot to tell you all about Save A Life Saturday.
Home Depot, having been incorporated for nearly 40 years has always prided itself in being a positive fixture of the communities we are in and around. They exemplify this through living our core values each and every day.
Two of those core values are doing the right thing and giving back. They live doing the right thing through investing in offering the most innovative products to keep our customers safe and give back in many ways from our Kid's Workshops to our Celebration of Service event where we have vowed to volunteer over 100,000 hours to veteran's related causes over the next few weeks in observance of the upcoming veterans' day. They are also proud to have donated over 250 million dollars to veterans related charities in the past few years with more coming!
Fire Safety Kid's Workshop at all Home Depot locations this Saturday 10/6
For Location Information Visit, HomeDepot.com/Workshops.
Latest Unusual Stories
Don't Miss
More CT STYLE Stories
-
-
-
Ethan Allen Design Tip: Choosing Artwork
When it comes to designing a room, no space is complete without art.Read More »
-
Seven Angels Theatre kicks off Altar Boyz
The Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury is kicking off their 28th season with a...Read More »
-
Today's Dish: Birds getting drunk after eating fruit
Some birds in Minnesota are getting a little loosy-goosey.Read More »
Video Center
-
Weather Forecast
Saturday WeatherRead More »
-
Fright Haven
Fright HavenRead More »
-
Scarecrow Crafts
Scarecrow CraftsRead More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.