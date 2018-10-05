Home Depot: Save A Life Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - October is Fire Safety month and joining us today is Matt Hyatt, Store Manager, of Home Depot to tell you all about Save A Life Saturday.

Home Depot, having been incorporated for nearly 40 years has always prided itself in being a positive fixture of the communities we are in and around. They exemplify this through living our core values each and every day.

Two of those core values are doing the right thing and giving back. They live doing the right thing through investing in offering the most innovative products to keep our customers safe and give back in many ways from our Kid's Workshops to our Celebration of Service event where we have vowed to volunteer over 100,000 hours to veteran's related causes over the next few weeks in observance of the upcoming veterans' day. They are also proud to have donated over 250 million dollars to veterans related charities in the past few years with more coming!

Fire Safety Kid's Workshop at all Home Depot locations this Saturday 10/6

For Location Information Visit, HomeDepot.com/Workshops.