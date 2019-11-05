Hotel Fables: Episodes in a Life coming to the Deacon John Grave House in Madison

Madison Lyric Stage‘s upcoming production of Hotel Fables: Episodes in a Life will explore the complexities, struggles and humor of human relationships through music and drama.



Artistic Director Marc Deaton to tells us about the three performances at the Deacon John Grave House in Madison.

The scene is set in a single hotel room in a nameless city anywhere in the world, where every guest who comes to stay reveals a unique set of circumstances.

You can be watch a performance on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m.