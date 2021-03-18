Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Offers Zola Wellness Services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In, 2014, Howard K. Hill Funeral Services launched ZOLA Wellness Services. ZOLA is the essence of the process of grief, as well as the essence of life.

Zola is an African origin word that means “to love”. It also means to be calm and tranquil.

From Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Owner/Funeral Director Howard K. Hill joins us via Zoom, to discuss their Zola Wellness Services.



The following are covered:

• How will Zola help families after a death? Particularly during COVID-19, Howard K. Hill funeral services company has had a lot of coronavirus related deaths since last time this year. Because of the demand, they had to increase their Human Remains Refrigeration capacity.

• They knew that Families felt isolated due experiencing tremendous loss of life. The loss was compounded with economic suffering, loss of jobs, food insecurity, and a loss sense of self due to trauma. Depression and anxiety set in, exacerbated by the loss of a loved one, Howard K. Hill funeral services saw ZOLA as the answer, and a way for people to reclaim their sense of self.

• Loss is a reality in life and inevitable. With loss, there is a potential for psychological, emotional, spiritual, and physiological trauma.

• How the cohort is set-up? They organize group counseling sessions so individuals can understand that they are not alone in their feelings and/or take ideas from others regarding how to cope with certain feelings.

• Professional therapists that will access your needs and be able to refer you in necessary for further counseling.

