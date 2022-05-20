NEW LONDON, CONN. (WTNH) — Attorney John Haymond is excited to be back out at motorcycle events with the biking community. To kick off the season, Haymond Law recently sponsored the New London Bike Blessing all part of the 2 Wheels on the Road campaign to benefit local charities.

“We’re here to celebrate the beginning of the motorcycle season. It’s a bike blessing at the New London waterfront, and we are all excited. There are hundreds and hundreds of bikes here, and it’s a great turnout,” says Attorney John Haymond of Haymond Law.

With things just getting started, where is the next 2 Wheels on the Road ride?

“Next month, we’re going to be in Plainfield for the reason to ride to support veterans, I’m looking forward to that,” said Haymond.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us there to learn more.