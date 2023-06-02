The annual Bike Blessing takes place each year at the Waterfront Park in New London. John Haymond and the Haymond Law firm return each spring to sponsor the event, and wish motorcyclists a safe season

“It’s an opportunity to kick off the riding season, to get to meet new friends and get together with old friends,” Attorney John Haymond said. “What people are often surprised at is that the motorcycle community is really quite charitable and keeps giving and giving and are always in support of helping others.”

This is one of the many events included in the Hammond Law Firm’s 2 Wheels on the road campaign. Hundreds of bikes are blessed by a priest with holy water. Daniel Dunn, President of the New London Motorcycle Club says multiple charities receive proceeds from admission tickets.

“Honestly, we couldn’t put this on without our sponsors. The two charities that we’ve always done in the past are the Covenant Shelter here in New London and the Waterford Country School,” Dunn said.

The annual bike blessing is far from the last time you’ll see the Hammond Law Firm supporting the motorcycle community.

“There’s virtually not a weekend, from May through October that the Hammond Law firm isn’t out there sponsoring, one, two, three, four, five, six events a weekend,” Attorney John Haymond said.

To learn more about the Haymond Law’s 2 Wheels on the road campaign and upcoming rides, click here.