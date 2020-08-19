HVACR program at Porter and Chester Institute

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If there is one good thing to come out of this COVID pandemic, it is that there are some technical careers that are really emerging. Because more people are home, they are using their air conditioners and appliances more!

Here talk about a technical education in HVAC are President and CEO of Porter and Chester Institute Jim Bologa along with Joe Lillo, HVACR Lab Assistant at Porter and Chester’s Rocky Hill Campus.

The following questions are covered:

What does HVACR mean what does the R stand for?

What campuses offering HVACR program?

How long is the HVACR program?

Is the HVACR being taught at the campuses during the COVID or online?

What does a HVACR technician do?

What is the job outlook for HVACR technicians and what kinds of jobs are out there?

What would you say are 3 things that you personally have found fulfilling about being an HVACR Technician?

When is the next start for HVACR?

How can a prospect get more information or apply for HVACR or other programs PCI has to offer?

To learn more, click here.