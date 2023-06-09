New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – A new Peruvian restaurant has opened in the New Haven, right down the block from the WTNH Studios, on Elm St. It’s called Icaru Peruvian Restaurant, and owner Jose Diaz joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the Studio Kitchen for a cooking demonstration.

Jose says that they opened just 3 months ago, and so far, they’ve been very well received. More and more customers are finding out about their traditional Peruvian dishes, and the word is getting out. He has been pleasantly surprised at how many non-Peruvians have come in to sample their meals.

Jose is from Peru, and he and his brother had always dreamed of opening a small restaurant here this country. He has been a chef for 10 years, and went to Culinary School in the United States, but returns to Peru often to stay in touch with the flavors and trends in Peruvian cuisine.

Today Jose is making Lomo Saltado, which is a fragrant, appetizing dish featuring stir fried beef (filet mignon), sauteed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and a special sauce, and served with French fries and white rice. This is one of their more popular menu items. Other favorites include Ceviche, and Chaufa de Camarones, which both feature seafood, and they offer a wide assortment of chicken-based dishes, as well as desserts.

Icaru Peruvian Restaruant offers take-out, eat-in and free delivery up to 10 miles around their location. Visit their website at www.icarurestaurant.com or call 203-823-9048 to order, and follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/icarunhct/.



