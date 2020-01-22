If you need a one-of-a-kind gift or outfit stop by OMV/Smith’s Boutique

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a unique gift or one of a kind outfit, Smiths Boutique in Olde Mistick Village has you covered.

Joining us is Owner Diana Blanda from OMV/Smith’s Boutique to share those one-of-a-kind gifts, unique clothing and to highlight the chapel in Olde Mistick Village.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

Upcoming events:

January 23 – Candles with Intention Workshop by Lunar Lights

February 1 – All that Glitters, a rhinestone jewelry event. Unveiling new styles. Sale and anyone getting married at the chapel on February 14, will get an extra 10% off.

February 29 – Cabin Fever Chowderfest

March 7 – Prom Palooza – Fashion Show in the store, make appointments and purchase.

To learn more, visit Instagram.com/Smiths_Boutique.