In-person class & activities resume at MXCC

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Higher education had to get creative over the past year and learn to function online.

Here with how Middlesex Community College handled the pandemic and how they’re bouncing back is CEO Steven Minkler.

Since March 2020 MxCC continued to provide high quality courses and services to their students in remote and hybrid formats. MxCC created a reopening plan, and gradually brought employees and students back to campus safely beginning last July 2020.

Upcoming Virtual Open House & College Planning Conference on April 1, 9am – 12pm & 3pm – 6:20pm.

To register and preview presentation listings, go to ct.edu/showcase.