In-person class & activities resume at MXCC

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Higher education had to get creative over the past year and learn to function online.

Here with how Middlesex Community College handled the pandemic and how they’re bouncing back is CEO Steven Minkler.

Since March 2020 MxCC continued to provide high quality courses and services to their students in remote and hybrid formats.  MxCC created a reopening plan, and gradually brought employees and students back to campus safely beginning last July 2020.

Upcoming Virtual Open House & College Planning Conference on April 1, 9am – 12pm & 3pm – 6:20pm.

To register and preview presentation listings, go to ct.edu/showcase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.