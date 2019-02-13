CT STYLE

In The Bender Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef makes your special V-Day dinners all month long

Posted: Feb 13, 2019

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 02:02 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Valentine's Day is not just limited to one day, you can celebrate all month long.

Joining us in the Bender kitchen today is Executive Chef Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Grill to get you in the spirit for Valentine's Day!

The Cast Iron Chef talks about how oysters, chocolates, strawberries and champagne go so well together.

The Bourbon Room and The Red Room are now open and taking reservations for private parties. 

For a “Fine Cuisine with exceptional service” visit, CastIronChefChopHouse.com.

