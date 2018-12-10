In the Bender kitchen: Chef Pasquale cooks roast beef slider with french fries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Who doesn't like a good happy hour special?

The South Sea Grill is a seafood paradise that specializes in beers & seafood in a casual, fine dining environment.

Chef and Owner of The South Sea Grill Pasquale Cavallaro cooks roast beef slider with french fries and tells us about their new happy hour menu, which will be held Tuesday through Friday from 3 pm to 7 pm.

35 different wines (4 Rose’s – 3 of them by the glass!)

Over 15 different craft beers (6 on tap)

Free entertainment every night!

6 days a week (Tues – Sunday)

Lunches and Dinners

Sat - Lunch and Dinner

Sunday - Dinner only 12p – 9p

Free Wi-Fi to customers for working lunches

To learn more, check out SouthSeaGrillCT.com.