In the Bender kitchen: Holiday Cocktails throughout December at John Davenports, Omni Hotel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Enjoy a holiday tradition with a twist. Making your favorite cookies into cocktails.

Director, Food and Beverage, Wayne Kirsten at John Davenport's Restaurant in the Omni Hotel shows us to make six featured cocktails.

Here's a list of the cocktails you can expect:

Cinnamon Churro Leche

Chocolate Crinkle Surprise

Sugar Cookie Cocktail

Maple Pecan Old Fashioned

Orange Spice Amaretto

Sparkling Kolaczki Bellini

Each of the 6 featured cocktails were inspired by their own chef's family cookie recipes.



Upcoming Events:

Christmas Brunch seating at 11:00a, 1:00p, 3:00p and 5:00p

For reservations call, 203-974-6858.

To learn more visit, JohnDavenports.com.