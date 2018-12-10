CT STYLE

In the Bender kitchen: Holiday Cocktails throughout December at John Davenports, Omni Hotel

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 09:36 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 09:36 AM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Enjoy a holiday tradition with a twist. Making your favorite cookies into cocktails.

Director, Food and Beverage, Wayne Kirsten at John Davenport's Restaurant in the Omni Hotel shows us to make six featured cocktails.

Here's a list of the cocktails you can expect: 

Cinnamon Churro Leche
Chocolate Crinkle Surprise
Sugar Cookie Cocktail
Maple Pecan Old Fashioned
Orange Spice Amaretto
Sparkling Kolaczki Bellini

Each of the 6 featured cocktails were inspired by their own chef's family cookie recipes. 


Upcoming Events:

Christmas Brunch seating at 11:00a, 1:00p, 3:00p and 5:00p

For reservations call, 203-974-6858. 

 

To learn more visit, JohnDavenports.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 