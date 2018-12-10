In the Bender kitchen: Holiday Cocktails throughout December at John Davenports, Omni Hotel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Enjoy a holiday tradition with a twist. Making your favorite cookies into cocktails.
Director, Food and Beverage, Wayne Kirsten at John Davenport's Restaurant in the Omni Hotel shows us to make six featured cocktails.
Here's a list of the cocktails you can expect:
Cinnamon Churro Leche
Chocolate Crinkle Surprise
Sugar Cookie Cocktail
Maple Pecan Old Fashioned
Orange Spice Amaretto
Sparkling Kolaczki Bellini
Each of the 6 featured cocktails were inspired by their own chef's family cookie recipes.
Upcoming Events:
Christmas Brunch seating at 11:00a, 1:00p, 3:00p and 5:00p
For reservations call, 203-974-6858.
To learn more visit, JohnDavenports.com.
