In the Bender kitchen: Jack's Bar & Steakhouse has the gift that keeps on giving!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Jack's Bar and Steakhouse offer holiday gift cards; which make the perfect stocking stuffers!
We are joined by Owner, Marco Siguenza of Jack's Bar and Steakhouse to tell you what they offer this holiday season.
You can purchase regular gift cards or online gift cards.
Upcoming Events:
Come to Jack's for your holiday party this year - they have a private room as well.
Jack's is open Christmas Eve.
New Year's Eve party at Jack's!
“We don’t turn tables, we please our patrons”
To learn more, visit JacksNewHaven.com.
