In The Bender Kitchen: Julia's Bakery is today's Living Local Deal!

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 08:33 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 08:33 AM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You can't go wrong with a sweet treat on Valentine's Day.

Joining us in the Bender kitchen is Owner, Jeffrey Chandler of Julia's Bakery located in Orange, Connecticut. 

Julia's Bakery is part of today's Living Local Deal. You get $50 to Julia's Bakery for only $25!

Expect the best at Julia’s Bakery, they do all their baking “from scratch". You will never find anything pre-packaged by another company.

It is their mission to deliver fresh and delicious products to you, their customers seven days a week. 


    

