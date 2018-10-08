CT STYLE

In the Bender kitchen: South Sea Grill talks Craft Beers & Wines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us today in the Bender Kitchen is Pasquale Cavallaro, Operating Manager & Executive Chef of the South Sea Grill.  

Located conveniently on the Boston Post Road, right near the West Haven-Orange town-line. The South Sea Grill is a steak and seafood restaurant offering a lively but relaxed atmosphere. They seek an upscale restaurant experience that everyone can enjoy. 

Executive Chef Cavallaro is here today to highlight what South Sea Grill offers in their craft beer and wine selections.

Tuesday Night: Thirsty Tuesdays Happy Hour Specials all night. 
Wednesday Night: Guys Night 50% domestic and import beers, 50% all fresh chicken wings. 
Thursday Night: Ladies Night 50% off margaritas and martinis.
 

Upcoming Events:
Live Entertainment 6 Days/week! 👇👇
Tuesday Nights - Max & Cory Unplugged 5:30P.M.- 9:30P.M.
Wednesday Nights - Sean Morrissey LIVE 5:00P.M.- 9:00P.M.
Thursday Nights - Domiano Christian 5:00P.M.- 9:00P.M.
Friday Nights - Sean Morrissey LIVE 5:00P.M.- 9:00P.M.
Saturday Nights - Louie Gigs (Piano) LIVE 5:00P.M.- 9:00P.M.
Sundays - Domiano Christian 1:00P.M.- 9:00P.M. 


For hours & information visit, SouthSeagrillCT.com.
 

