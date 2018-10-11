In the Bender Kitchen

In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum celebrating Harlan Haus Oktoberfest Celebration

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:48 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:48 PM EDT

In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum celebrating Harlan Haus Oktoberfest Celebration

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Fall is here! There are a lot of Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Connecticut.

Chef Plum shows how Harlan Haus is celebrating in Bridgeport with their selection of beer and sausages.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 