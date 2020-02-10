In The Kitchen: Adrianna Robles competes on Girl Scout Cookie Championship

You basically eat a whole box of Girl Scout cookies. Now the Food Network debuts ‘Girl Scout Cookie Championship.’

Pastry Chef and Owner of Good Morning Cupcake Adrianna Robles along with CEO, Girl Scouts of Connecticut Mary Barneby tells the impact of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

Girls learn five essential skills through the cookie program: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Adrianna also does cooking demos with Connecticut Girl Scout Troops. She was a former Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut is nearly 37,000 members strong who believe that every girl can change the world.