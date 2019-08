SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) Roughly four thousand people came out for a Beach Boys concert, enjoying great entertainment, all for a good cause. The concert presenter, Trantolo & Trantolo generously donated the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. It will help an under served area of youth in the city.

"We received a very generous check for 75 thousand dollars to start and help us continue to raise the dollars necessary to build a boys and girls club in the south end" says Sam Gray, President & C.E.O. of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. Gray says there are thousands of young people who will benefit from the new location which is anticipated to open in 2021.