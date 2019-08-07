In the kitchen: Bishop’s Orchards 13th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival

Breaking News
CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sarah DellaVentura COO & 6th Generation from Bishop’s Orchards joins us in the kitchen to share what you can expect at their upcoming 13th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival.

The 13th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival takes place, this Saturday and Sunday, August 10th and 11th hosted by Bishop’s Orchards Winery.

This festival celebrates the finest wines from six Connecticut Wineries and Vineyards, offering grape wines to fruit wines. Each Winery offers 4-5 wines to try. There will be food, vendors and tons of entertainment.

Click here, to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the door.

In the Kitchen

