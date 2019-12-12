In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar Sunday Brunch!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to get ready for brunch with Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar.

Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar to share why Sunday Brunch is gaining popularity.

Chef Attilio Marini is preparing the Cast Iron Pancake and Chicken Fried Steak.

Recipe: Pan fried diced potatoes, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, topped with batter fried filet mignon and three eggs.

Cast Iron Chef’s Sunday brunches are gaining in popularity! Stop by and see why!

*Open on Christmas Eve with regular menu.