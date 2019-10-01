1  of  2
In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Grill makes Cast Iron Frittata

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —It’s Fall, and weekend brunch is back at the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Grill!

Joining us in the kitchen Chef and Owner Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Grill to make Cast Iron Frittata a brunch menu item. The brunch menu items are made to feed two.

The following items are available for the brunch:

Frittatas

Pancakes

Waffles

Cinnabon’s

Grits

Cast Iron Frittata – Ingredients include eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, and jalapenos or hot peppers.

Remember to book early for holiday parties, functions, outings, private parties and more!

