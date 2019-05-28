CT STYLE

In The Kitchen: Celebrate National Burger Day with burger specials at Eli's

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Eli's Restaurant Group is having $10 burger specials all day long at all four of their restaurants here in Connecticut.

Operations Manager Nace Schimler shows us how to make one of their specialty burgers.

The 'win a free burger a week for a year contest' may be entered at any of the above participating locations.  

All you have to do is fill out a form. Contest will run through Friday with winner announced next week. The burger may be redeemed at any location for the entire year. 
 

