In The Kitchen: Celebrate National Burger Day with burger specials at Eli's
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Eli's Restaurant Group is having $10 burger specials all day long at all four of their restaurants here in Connecticut.
Operations Manager Nace Schimler shows us how to make one of their specialty burgers.
The 'win a free burger a week for a year contest' may be entered at any of the above participating locations.
All you have to do is fill out a form. Contest will run through Friday with winner announced next week. The burger may be redeemed at any location for the entire year.
