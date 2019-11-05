Breaking News
Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

In The Kitchen: Chef Kristen Trzaski makes the perfect crumb cake

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

It’s 23 days until Thanksgiving. If you are looking for a special dessert to make this year, you’ve come to the right place.

Chef Kristen Trzaski cooks up sour cream blueberry almond crumb cake.

Topping Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ cup dark brown sugar

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

14 tablespoon melted butter

Make Topping Instructions:

  1. In medium bowl mix together all dry topping ingredients until well blended.
  2. Stir in melted butter until all ingredients are moistened.
  3. Set aside.

Cake Ingredients:

10 tablespoon softened butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup fresh or unthawed frozen blueberries

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

Instructions:

  1. Position a rack in center of oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit . Butter & flour the bottom and sides of a 13×9 inch baking pan.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well blended.
  3. In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture until the berries are coated; set aside. In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, vanilla and almond extract.
  4. In a large bowl beat together the butter and granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. At low speed, beat in ½ the flour mixture alternating with sour cream mixture in two additions. Scrape down sides of bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
  5. Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the batter, breaking up and large lumps with your fingers.
  6. Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
  7. Place the cake in the pan on a wire rack and let cool completely.
  8. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
  9. Store at room temperature, covered wit foil, for up to four days, or refrigerate for up to a week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.