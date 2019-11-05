In The Kitchen: Chef Kristen Trzaski makes the perfect crumb cake

It’s 23 days until Thanksgiving. If you are looking for a special dessert to make this year, you’ve come to the right place.
Chef Kristen Trzaski cooks up sour cream blueberry almond crumb cake.
Topping Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup granulated sugar
1 ½ cup dark brown sugar
2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
14 tablespoon melted butter
Make Topping Instructions:
- In medium bowl mix together all dry topping ingredients until well blended.
- Stir in melted butter until all ingredients are moistened.
- Set aside.
Cake Ingredients:
10 tablespoon softened butter
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup fresh or unthawed frozen blueberries
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
Instructions:
- Position a rack in center of oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit . Butter & flour the bottom and sides of a 13×9 inch baking pan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well blended.
- In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture until the berries are coated; set aside. In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, vanilla and almond extract.
- In a large bowl beat together the butter and granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. At low speed, beat in ½ the flour mixture alternating with sour cream mixture in two additions. Scrape down sides of bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the batter, breaking up and large lumps with your fingers.
- Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
- Place the cake in the pan on a wire rack and let cool completely.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
- Store at room temperature, covered wit foil, for up to four days, or refrigerate for up to a week.