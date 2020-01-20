In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooks up southern dish

A southern specialty perfect for brunch. Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera shows us how you make garlic sauteed shrimp and grits.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, more as needed
4-6 cloves garlic, sliced
1 pound of frozen Shrimp, shelled and deveined (12-15 count), thawed
2 tablespoons of Old Bay
Parsley, chopped
Salt & pepper, to taste
*Serve on top of Grits with Kale & Swiss Chard Stir Fry
Directions
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add oil, red pepper flakes and garlic. Cook until garlic is fragrant and golden. Remove garlic.
- Season shrimp with Old Bay, salt and pepper and add to pan in a single layer. Cooking in batches may be necessary. When shrimp turns pink, turn it over and cook on the other side for two minutes.
- Once all shrimp are cooked add parsley and combine.
Kale & Swiss Chard Stir Fry Ingredients:
1 bunch of kale, any variety, destemmed
1 bunch of rainbow or regular chard
1 small onion, minced
1-2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tomatoes, diced
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Carefully cut or tear kale leaves into ½ inch ribbons and set aside. Cut the rainbow chard the same way, but this time you are using both the stem and leaves. Rinse well under cold water and set aside.
- Meanwhile heat a pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add onion. Cook until onion is softened and translucent, approximately 2-3 minutes.
- Carefully remove the kale and chard from the water, so that any dirt in the bottom of the bowl does not get included into the mixture.
- Add directly into pan with any water that may have been absorbed. You may need to cook in two batches depending on amount of kale/chard in the pan. Sauté kale and chard for about 10-12 minutes until wilted.
- Add garlic and tomatoes and gently combine.
- Season with salt and pepper.