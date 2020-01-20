In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooks up southern dish

A southern specialty perfect for brunch. Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera shows us how you make garlic sauteed shrimp and grits.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, more as needed

4-6 cloves garlic, sliced

1 pound of frozen Shrimp, shelled and deveined (12-15 count), thawed

2 tablespoons of Old Bay

Parsley, chopped

Salt & pepper, to taste

*Serve on top of Grits with Kale & Swiss Chard Stir Fry

Directions

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add oil, red pepper flakes and garlic. Cook until garlic is fragrant and golden. Remove garlic. Season shrimp with Old Bay, salt and pepper and add to pan in a single layer. Cooking in batches may be necessary. When shrimp turns pink, turn it over and cook on the other side for two minutes. Once all shrimp are cooked add parsley and combine.

Kale & Swiss Chard Stir Fry Ingredients:



1 bunch of kale, any variety, destemmed



1 bunch of rainbow or regular chard



1 small onion, minced



1-2 cloves of garlic, minced



2 tomatoes, diced



Salt & pepper to taste





Directions: