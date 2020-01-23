In The Kitchen: Chef Wenford Simpson turns up the spices

We are bringing a little of the Caribbean to you with a great mix of spices, heat, and sweetness.
Chef Wenford Simpson shows us how to make jerk pineapple salmon.
At 17 years old, Simpson worked as Sous Chef for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Lines.
After an eleven years, Simpson became the Executive Chef at upscale Caribbean hotspot Negril Village, a restaurant in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 2000.
Now he is an Executive Chef at BB King Blues Club in New York. He plans to open a culinary school in Jamaica.
Jerk Pineapple Salmon
Ingredients:
9 oz. salmon steak
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 oz. olive oil
1 oz. butter
3 oz. Walkerswood jerk seasoning
3 oz. Walkerswood jerk barbecue sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Wash the salmon and sprinkle with all the dry seasoning; add jerk seasoning and put in your refrigerator to marinate for about 30 minutes.
- Heat a skillet on the stove, add olive oil, and once the oil is hot put salmon in and let it cook on one side for about 3 minutes, then turn it over for another 3 minutes.
- Add pineapple and jerk barbecue sauce to the skillet and allow to cook for about 3 more minutes on medium-low heat.
- Use a fork to check your fish. If it’s nice and tender and it’s cooked inside then remove fish from the stove.
- Serve with jasmine white rice and sautéd broccoli.