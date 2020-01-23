In The Kitchen: Chef Wenford Simpson turns up the spices

We are bringing a little of the Caribbean to you with a great mix of spices, heat, and sweetness.



Chef Wenford Simpson shows us how to make jerk pineapple salmon.

At 17 years old, Simpson worked as Sous Chef for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Lines.

After an eleven years, Simpson became the Executive Chef at upscale Caribbean hotspot Negril Village, a restaurant in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 2000.

Now he is an Executive Chef at BB King Blues Club in New York. He plans to open a culinary school in Jamaica.

Jerk Pineapple Salmon

Ingredients:

9 oz. salmon steak

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 oz. olive oil

1 oz. butter

3 oz. Walkerswood jerk seasoning

3 oz. Walkerswood jerk barbecue sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: